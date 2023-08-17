Family, police searching for mom and daughter missing from Berkeley

Missing person reports have been filed for Makayla and Malayiah Wickerson.

BERKELEY, Mo. — A family is searching for a 25-year-old woman and her 3-year-old child who went missing from their home in Berkeley.

Berkeley police are looking into what happened.

The family says Makayla Wickerson and her daughter Malayiah were last seen at their home in Berkeley off Graham Lane just under three weeks ago.

“It's not like her. She's a goofy and smart individual. Like, this is not like Makayla at all,” Makayla’s cousin Jamieca Gandy said.

The family last saw them on July 28 and say they are scared, shocked and searching for them both.

“We've been going through social media. We've done a missing person report, but she's cut off all communication with us. So I don't know her whereabouts. I only know her last known address. And she's not there anymore. And it's not like her to leave everything behind,” Makayla’s mom Cartisha Morgan said.

Gandy said she and Makayla are more like sisters rather than cousins and is concerned her disappearance could be linked to a cult or human trafficking.

The whole family fears for their safety.

“I have been concerned about who she been hanging out with because there's people that I never seen her with before. I pretty much know the friends that she actually was best friends and always communicate with them as well,” Gandy said.

Now they just want them to come home.

“Makayla, if you're looking at this, know that I love you. If I've ever done anything to offend you, I am sorry. And I just want you and Malayiah to come home. We love you,” Morgan said.