Driver arrested after fatally striking 18-year-old pedestrian in Mt. Vernon

MT VERNON, Illinois — A man is in custody after police say he ran from the scene of a crash that killed an 18-year-old pedestrian.

The Mt. Vernon Police Department said the crash happened Sunday shortly before 8:30 p.m. 911 callers reported that a man had struck a woman and a home on the 600 block of Main Street.

Police arrived at the scene and were told the driver had run down the street without clothing on. Officers found the man in the 800 block of Main Street and he was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The 18-year-old woman he struck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was released from the hospital Monday and taken into custody. He was being held at the Jefferson County Justice Center on preliminary charges of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, improper lane usage and aggravated driving under the influence. A full review of charges will be conducted by the Jefferson County State's Attorney's Office.