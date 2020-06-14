x
Sheriff's deputy fatally shoots woman during traffic stop in Sedalia

A Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson said the woman, Hannah Fizer of Sedalia, was not compliant during the traffic stop
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police units respond to the scene of an emergency.

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Pettis County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a 25-year-old woman during a traffic stop.

Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman Andy Bell said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday near U.S. Highway 50 and Winchester Drive in Sedalia, Missouri. Bell told the Kansas City Star the woman, who was identified as Hannah Fizer of Sedalia, was not compliant during the traffic stop.

Bell said he doesn't yet know if the woman had a weapon. Details about why the woman was pulled over and what led to the shooting weren't immediately available Sunday.

Fizer was the only person in the vehicle when the shooting happened.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.

