1 person killed in Wentzville crash

An RV ran into a rock bluff near Highway 61 and Wentzville Parkway

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in Wentzville early Tuesday morning.

One person has died after an RV ran into a rock bluff near Highway 61 and Wentzville Parkway, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The RV crashed along the exit ramp and caught fire, according to a video sent to 5 On Your Side. The northbound exit is closed in the area while police investigate.

No other information about the crash has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.