FERGUSON, Mo. — A Ferguson police officer was arrested in Maplewood on Friday and has been fired as a result.

Officer Jesse Kline followed a woman to another man's home Thursday night, according to charging documents.

Kline 'jumped out of the woods' and pointed a gun at the man. When the man refused to listen to Kline, Kline poked the man in the chest with the barrel of the gun.

Kline then called the woman 'vulgar names' and drove away from the home. He was arrested a few hours later.

Ferguson Police Chief Delrish Moss said immediately after he learned about the incident, he fired officer Kline.

Moss said the allegations are in no way a reflection of the hard-working people in the Ferguson Police Department.

Kline was charged with stalking, unlawful use of a weapon and assault. The stalking and unlawful use of a weapon charges are class E felonies.

