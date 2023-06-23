Final vote on St. Louis historic water rate hike bill to be held Friday

The final reading and vote happens at 10 a.m. Friday at City Hall.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis leaders will vote on a historic water rate hike bill Friday.

It comes after the city saw nearly 20 water main breaks in the past few weeks.

If passed, Board Bill 49 will be one of the largest water rate increases ever for city residents.

The final reading and vote happen at 10 a.m. at City Hall.

This all comes after almost a domino effect of water main breaks across St. Louis.

Leaders continue to blame all of this on the city's failing infrastructure. That's why they are pushing to raise the water rates by a historic 40%. Ward 1 Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer proposed the rate increase.

“We are in a situation where we haven't had a rate increase for over a decade. Our water division desperately needs the funds to maintain services that it's providing so we can have safe, reliable drinking water in the city of St. Louis," Schweitzer said last week when the bill was being debated.

City leaders said this will help cover the $400 million it will cost to fix the city's water infrastructure long-term.

The city hasn't raised the water rates in more than a decade. The bill's sponsor said the city's water division "desperately" needs the funds.

The bill is expected to pass, since the last reading of this bill was voted 12 to 2 in favor of the water rate hike.

If lawmakers give it the green light, residents' bills could increase starting in July. The city sends out water bills quarterly, so residents would not see the increase until October.