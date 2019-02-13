ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Fire Department was sent scrambling Wednesday afternoon after a report of a plane landing in the Mississippi River near the Archgrounds.

Luckily, the amphibious plane touched down intentionally before taking off again.

Before the fire department was able to figure it out, however, they send multiple fire engines and boats to the area.

Captain Garon Mosby said they were eventually able to make contact with the pilot of the plane, who told firefighters that he was fine and that the plane was back up in the air.