ST. PETERS, Mo. — Video from Central County Fire and Rescue shows firefighters pulling down the ceiling of a St. Peters home, revealing the fire raging in the attic above their heads.

Firefighters said the video shows what firefighters can do when families have a plan and are able to get out before they arrive.

A press release from Central County Fire and Rescue said they were called to a home on Plum Leaf Circle in St. Peters at around 11:55 Monday night. When they arrived, the family who lived in the home was already outside with their dogs. The family said everyone was out safely, allowing firefighters to start attacking the fire right away.

The video shows firefighters jabbing holes in the ceiling of the first floor and pulling it down to reveal the fire above. With the holes now opened, firefighters were able to spray the fire and get it under control in about five minutes.

Firefighters from the City of St. Charles Fire Department and the Cottleville Fire Protection District assisted Central County.

The fire caused about $60,000 in damage to the home. The release said it appeared the fire started outside the house, but the cause is still under investigation.

“This family did everything correctly. They had a home escape plan that was put into action, allowing them and their pets to get out unharmed,” Assistant Chief Steve Brown said.

The Central County Community Assistance program helped the family with post-emergency essentials like clothing and a hotel room for the evening. Click here for more information about the assistance program.

