Firefighters respond to call near West End; 1 person rushed to hospital

A St. Louis Fire Department battalion was called to a three-story apartment building near Page and Goodfellow

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Fire Department responded to a three-story apartment fire near the West End neighborhood around 10:30 Wednesday night.

Firefighters rescued one occupant from the third floor, and that person was transported to a hospital "urgently in critical condition," according to an STLFD post on Twitter.

The building is in the 1200 block of Belt Avenue near Page and Goodfellow boulevards.

About 45 minutes after the initial tweet, Battalion 5 reported that the fire was extinguished, and that overhauling and ventilation had been completed.