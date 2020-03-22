FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Two deputies in Franklin County, Missouri were shot during an incident Saturday night.

It happened at the Petro Mart along Highway 100 near Route AT in Villa Ridge around 9:40 p.m.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the two deputies tried to pull over a car and it pulled into Petro Mart, which is when shots were exchanged. Both deputies have non-life threatening injuries.

It's unclear why the car was being pulled over.

The suspect was hit by gunfire and was taken to a hospital. The suspect's condition has not been provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

