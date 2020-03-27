ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Library and Operation Food Search are teaming up to provide drive-thru food pickup for kids in the area.

According to a press release, lunches will be provided from 10 a.m. until noon at nine St. Louis County Library branches beginning on March 30.

Participating branches will provide two shelf-stable breakfasts and two lunches Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Meals will be available free of charge for children ages 18 and under. Meals will be distributed in the branch parking lots.

Drive-thru food pickup for kids will be available at the following branches:

• Bridgeton Trails Branch, 3455 McKelvey Rd. Bridgeton

• Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Rd. Florissant

• Indian Trails Branch, 8400 Delport Dr. St. Louis

• Jamestown Bluffs Branch, 4153 N. Highway 67 Florissant

• Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd. St. Louis

• Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis

• Prairie Commons Branch, 915 Utz Ln. Hazelwood

• Rock Road Branch, 10267 St. Charles Rock Rd. St. Ann

• Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Rd. St. Louis

All SLCL branches are currently closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MORE STORIES

St. Louis playgrounds closed due to 'social mixing'

St. Louis Board of Aldermen president urges residents to secure guns as children are home from school