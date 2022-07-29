French bulldog stolen in car theft safely returned to family

Disko was returned to his owners Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — A French bulldog named Disko was reunited with his family after being stolen along with a cross-country-traveling couple's car last week.

Freddy Zambrano-Chaljub and Marcos Chaljub-Zambrano had made a stop in St. Louis for a night.

The next day, the couple had stopped to eat and decided to leave Disko and Rocky, the couple's other dog, in the car with the air conditioner running across the street.

"We didn't want to put the dogs out on the pavement, so we actually parked the car in the vision from where we were sitting with the AC on," Zambrano-Chaljub said.

Both dogs were just a crosswalk away when a city bus stopped at the intersection and blocked the view of the car. That's when the thieves stole the couple's Hyundai Santa Fe with Disko and Rocky inside.

Rocky was found abandoned in Fox Park and made his way back to the couple, but Disko was still missing.

Zambrano-Chaljub and Chaljub-Zambrano spent time putting up flyers all around St. Louis to try and find the missing Frenchie. They even offered a reward for the safe return of their pet.

Finally, a go-between for the thieves returned Disko to his owners Thursday, in exchange for a $3,000 reward.

***** WE GOT DISKO BACK!!!!! ***** Thank you to everyone for helping us get Disko back. Every share, every like,... Posted by Marcos Chaljub-Zambrano on Thursday, July 28, 2022

"Thank you to everyone for helping us get Disko back. Every share, every like, donation, prayer and message helped us get through this rough time," Chaljub-Zambrano's post said. "Right now we’re gonna give him a bath, cuddle him so hard and give him all the love."