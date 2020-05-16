St. Luke's Hospital furloughs employees

It is not clear how many employees will be impacted

ST. LOUIS — St. Luke's is the latest health care provider to furlough employees.

The hospital confirmed Friday that employees will be furloughed starting next week.

A spokesperson for the hospital sent the following statement:

"Effective May 18, St. Luke’s is implementing a furlough that will enable team members to remain employed with paid benefits while they receive unemployment insurance and the additional benefits provided by the CARES Act. It is our intent to have all team members on furlough return when activity levels resume."

It was not clear how many employees will be impacted and how long the furloughs will last.

Other hospital systems in the St. Louis area have furloughed employees, including BJC, SSM and Mercy.