The future of St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office, upcoming 2024 election

The election for the seat is just a little more than a year away.

Within the two days, former circuit attorney Kim Gardner resigned and is no longer facing any legal battles. But what does that mean for the 2024 election?

Because all of the legal battles Gardner was fighting have been dropped or dismissed, she could technically run for circuit attorney again, but 5 On Your Side political analyst Anita Manion said it's unlikely she would be successful if she did.

“Now, because she's resigned the quo warranto, it seems to be moot. There would be nothing legally that I see that would prevent her from running for office again,” Manion said.

There’s also a new interim circuit attorney, Evan Rodriguez, and alongside him the attorney general's staff, including Judge Bill Corrigan, but a permanent choice has not been made.

All while an election for that seat is a little more than a year away.

Manion says the drama could change how voters choose someone for the job.

“If someone else steps in and the office starts functioning well for a year, I think a Kim Gardner run would really look bad because it would signal to the citizens of St. Louis that this office can run well under the right leadership,” Manion said.

While Gardner’s team was facing down judges trying to hold her in contempt of court and taking on the Attorney General's Office, she spoke to her supporters and told them she would be running again in 2024.

But since her abrupt resignation she’s been silent on the campaign front.

“She has continued to have kind of her foundation of grassroots support. People are still speaking out on her behalf today. But to run a successful campaign, you also need infrastructure. You need financing and I'm not sure that she would have those things in 2024,” Manion said.

Mayor Tishaura Jones said she wishes Gardner well in her future endeavors and gave no indication she would support her if she did try to take on the office again.

“We also want to make sure that we offer our support in making sure that the office gets back to running again. We've met with the governor, the judges and other people who are involved in the criminal justice system to offer our support to make sure that the transition is smooth as possible. We can restore the reputation of the circuit attorney's office,” Jones said.

Defense attorney David Mueller and former alderman Mike Gras have both expressed interest in running for St. Louis circuit attorney in 2024 and threw their hats in the ring to be appointed by the governor.

There is a possibility we will learn who is appointed by Friday.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.