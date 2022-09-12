Gateway Arch to require face masks starting Tuesday

The CDC says COVID-19 transmission in St. Louis City and County is at the "high" community level.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch will require staff and visitors to wear face masks inside buildings on park grounds starting Tuesday.

The Gateway Arch National Park is following National Park Service guidelines and is requiring people to wear "high-quality" masks, regardless of vaccination status.

This change is because the community level of COVID-19 in St. Louis City and St. Louis County is "high," according to Centers for Disease Control data.

Surgical masks will be available to visitors for free.

Here is the full news release from the Gateway Arch National Park:

A mandatory mask mandate is effective beginning Tuesday, December 27, 2022, regardless of vaccination status. Following guidance from the National Park Service, the mandatory mask mandate is effective Tuesday, December 27, 2022 regardless of vaccination status for anyone entering federal buildings at Gateway Arch National Park. According to the CDC, St. Louis City and St. Louis County are at the High (Red) level due to increased community transmission of COVID-19. All staff and visitors must wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask, defined as "a surgical mask, procedure mask, an internationally approved device (e.g., KN95s and KF94s) or respirator." Cloth masks and similar face covers (e.g., gaiters) are not considered high-quality masks. Surgical masks are available to visitors at the Arch Information Desk free of charge for visitors.

The National Park Service says parks with a "high" community level should wear masks inside NPS buildings. Masks are optional in places with "low" or "medium" community levels. People are welcome to wear masks in any park or park building.