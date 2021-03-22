WATCH LIVE: 2 jurors sought in Chauvin trial after jury panel expands to 15

The court has seated 13 people for the trial of the former Minneapolis officer. Judge Peter Cahill said Friday he wanted to select two more jurors Monday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday, March 22

One juror seated Friday brings total to 13, two more needed

Judge rules no delay or change of venue

Some evidence of 2019 arrest of George Floyd is admissible, dealing with "cause of death"

Expert witness Dr. Sarah Vinson cannot testify about Floyd's emotional state, alleged claustrophobia and anxiety

Jury selection resumes Monday morning in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer accused in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

At the close of court Friday, Judge Peter Cahill said the court would try to find two additional jurors on Monday.

KARE 11 News has confirmed through sources that the reason for seeking an additional juror, instead of the 14 originally needed, is in case the courts lose a juror for some unforeseen reason prior to opening statements beginning March 29.

It is unclear whether that 15th juror would remain on the panel or be dismissed if not needed. It is also unclear whether jury selection would extend into Tuesday if a 15th person is not seated on Monday.

Of the 13 jurors selected thus far, two are white men, three are Black men, one is a Black woman, two identify as multi-racial women and five are white women.

Monday, March 22

9 a.m.

Judge Peter Cahill opened the proceedings Monday by addressing prosecutors and Derek Chauvin's defense team, telling them he read through further briefs on attorney Eric Nelson's request for a change of venue over the weekend, and has not changed his mind. That means the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer will remain in Hennepin County.

9:20 a.m.

Attorneys began questioning juror #115, a nursing assistant who describes herself as a "nice" and "honest" person who enjoys reading and watching Netflix. She told Chauvin defense attorney Eric Nelson that she was "shocked" to find out she was in the jury pool, has never been a juror, but has no fear of participating in the high-profile case.

Juror #115 told Nelson that she is not a regular consumer of news, but did see the video of the fatal interaction between Minneapolis police and George Floyd when it popped up on her Facebook feed. On her questionnaire the woman reacted to what she saw, writing "It was not his time to die, and the situation should not have gone as far as it did." Juror #115 told the courtroom she did take part in a couple of demonstrations protesting Floyd's death when invited by a friend.

Juror 115 personally participated in a couple marches, carrying a sign with a fist on it. She says her friend asked her to do it and they made the signs beforehand. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) March 22, 2021

Still, she told Nelson she could be unbiased if seated on the jury. Chauvin's legal team used one of their remaining strikes to dismiss juror #115.

9:50 a.m.

Juror #116 opened by telling the judge his company has recently changed a policy and no longer pays employees when they perform jury duty. When asked if serving on the Chauvin jury would be a financial hardship, he said somewhat, but said he would still serve. Juror #116 describes himself as a quiet man, who loves fishing so much he does it competitively. He says he is definitely not a news junkie, but did hear about the $27 million settlement between the city of Minneapolis and George Floyd's family.

The man says he has a neutral view of both Chauvin and George Floyd, and doesn't have enough information to form an opinion yet.

Friday, March 19

On Friday, Judge Cahill opened pretrial hearings with several major decisions that will impact Chauvin's trial.

The most pressing ruling was that the former officer's trial will not be delayed or moved to another venue outside of Hennepin County.

"I don't think there's any place in Minnesota that has not been subjected to extreme amounts of publicity in this case," Cahill said, noting that he believes even people who have been exposed to news of the incident can be impartial jurors.

Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson had requested that the trial be delayed or moved after the city of Minneapolis announced it had unanimously approved a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family, the largest in the city's history.

Another major ruling on Friday involved admission of evidence and testimony in the May 6, 2019 arrest of George Floyd, an interaction similar to the one on May 25, 2020 that led to Floyd's death.

Cahill ruled that officer body cam video from the 2019 incident will be allowed from the time an officer approached the vehicle with a gun drawn to the time Floyd was out of the vehicle and handcuffed. He also said photos from 2019 of pills in the back seat of a squad car will be admitted, saying drug ingestion could have combined with a heart condition to play a role in Floyd's 2020 death.

"The cause of death is clearly an issue here," Cahill said, before noting Floyd's stressful reactions to being forced out of a vehicle at gunpoint in both incidents, and the possibility he had ingested drugs.

Judge Cahill also said he will not allow the prosecution to call forensic psychologist Dr. Sarah Vinson, an expert witness who would have spoken on Floyd's reactions to the police interaction that ended in his death, testifying that his reactions were consisted with claustrophobia and anxiety.

Cahill also said he would not allow the defense suggest that Floyd was "malingering" to cover up the presence of drugs, calling it speculative.