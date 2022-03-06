'Good folks, good food': Kimmswick braces for thousands of visitors to Strawberry Festival

All day Friday, vendors and business owners geared up to welcome up to 75,000 visitors.

KIMMSWICK, Mo. — Kimmswick is a small city bracing for a large crowd this weekend for the Strawberry Festival.

"We got three generations working. It takes us usually three hours to set up but onions take several hours to prep," she said.

And while strawberries are the money maker at this two-day festival, it's the bloomin' onion that's bringing in the crowds for Wilcox, who's been a vendor at the festival for 13 years.

This year it took a bit more to get here.

"Diesel was more than $5 for the big truck. That means it eats more of the profit," Wilcox said.

But they weren't going to miss it.

"It's great to be back working ... COVID was awful," Wilcox said.

Just around the corner from the festival is the famous Blue Owl Restaurant and Bakery.

Owner Mary Hostetter said her eatery will "have every strawberry imaginable dessert."

"All the calories remove for the festival!" she joked.

The Strawberry Festival is a much needed boost for a city that was once in the hole.

Last year, Mayor Philip Stang pleaded for help to the tune of $200,000.

In 2019, they faced historic flooding and spent $150,000 to fund its flood-fighting efforts. In 2020, COVID wiped out its festivals.

The Strawberry and Apple Butter festivals both generate 80% of the city’s revenue.

But new riverboats coming into town and donations rolling in with festivals returning, Kimmswick was saved.

"We're in pretty good shape. It was a community effort," Stang said, a reminder of how grand the support is and will continue to be.

"Good folks, good food. Can't beat that and a beer to go along with it. They'll be happy," Wilcox said as she encouraged people to attend.