ST. LOUIS – Good news for traveling craft beer lovers! There’s another option to grab a brew before you fly out of Terminal 2 at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Urban Chestnut, one of the top craft breweries in St. Louis, is now open in Terminal 2. You can find Urban Chestnut Flight Bar adjacent to the Great American Bagel, near gate E8. It’ll be open from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“OHM Concession Group is proud to partner with Urban Chestnut Brewing Company at the St. Louis International Airport,” said Milan Patel of OHM Concession Group. “As a company founded and headquartered in St Louis, we are committed to working with local concepts to showcase our city’s rich culture and heritage. This partnership with Urban Chestnut will allow passengers the opportunity to experience a uniquely St. Louis company.”

Passengers can enjoy drinks at the bar, or order them to go and enjoy at their gate or elsewhere on the concourse before their flights.

“We’re extremely thrilled to partner with OHM on this opportunity. The St. Louis International Airport is a lot of people’s first or last impression of the city,” said Chris Gorman, UCBC’s St. Louis Market Manager. “The UCBC Flight Bar in Terminal 2 will give us an opportunity to be front and center where tons of different people from St. Louis and elsewhere can see us and try our beers. It’s great exposure for us.”

Urban Chestnut will initially feature eight beers on tap: Zwickel, Schnickelfritz, Forest Park Pilsner, Fantasyland, STLIPA, Dorfbier, Kinsale, and Bushelhead Cider.

“St. Louis is internationally known as a beer town and Urban Chestnut is part of the new chapter of beer makers that are drawing in new fans both locally, and from afar,” said Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge. “Passengers and visitors can sample more than 40 different craft brews and other St. Louis favorites at STL’s bars and restaurants, which has greatly expanded from years ago.”