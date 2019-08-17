GRANITE CITY, Ill. — The first day of school has yet again been delayed for Granite City School District.

On Monday heavy rainfall came through Granite city, causing flash flooding all throughout the area. Some of that water damaged Granite City schools.

The flooding pushed the original start date from last Monday, Aug. 12, to next Monday, but now school has again been delayed until next Thursday, Aug. 22.

Superintendent Jim Greenwald said the decision was made after seeing that cleanup and restoration efforts have progressed slower than expected.

Greenwald said there were fans, hoses and loud noises in the hallways as the damage was being repaired, and he didn't want to rush kids back to school in that environment.

Along with Granite City schools, dozens of homes and buildings were damaged during Monday's flash flood.

