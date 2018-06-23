GRANITE CITY, Ill. – A Granite City High School teacher turned in his resignation letter amid allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Superintendent Jim Greenwald said Andrew Crider had an inappropriate romantic relationship with a former student in the spring of this year. Greenwald said while inappropriate, the relationship was consensual.

Greenwald found out about the relationship on June 7 and immediately contacted authorities.

Crider taught English and journalism at the school and had been there for nearly a decade.

Greenwald said the relationship was conducted off school grounds and didn’t disclose the extent of the relationship.

The student, who graduated in the spring of this year, was over the age of 18 at the time so no criminal charges have been filed, according to Greenwald.

Crider submitted his resignation letter on Wednesday.

