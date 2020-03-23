ST. LOUIS — This week, Dierbergs and Schnucks announced new measures to help keep employees safe.

Dierbergs started installing plexiglass partitions at the checkout lanes which will cover the front and back of the checkout areas, according to a press release.

"The partitions are an added safety measure to go 'above and beyond' the protocols Dierbergs Associates are already operating under, which includes sanitizing commonly used areas more often, including cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, conveyor belts, and door handles," the release said.

The installation will be complete at Dierbergs stores by Tuesday. Dierbergs is also recommending that customers keep a six-foot distance between themselves.

Schnucks also started adding temporary window panels to its checkout areas, pharmacy counters and other service counters.

"While it is easier to practice social distancing in our aisles and other areas of the store, it can be more challenging at our checkout lanes and service counters," according to a release from Schnucks.

Schnucks said the installation will be complete by March 30.

Partition at Dierbergs

Dierbergs

This is the latest change for area grocery stores as they stay open to provide needed supplies and food for shoppers.

RELATED: These places are hiring temporary workers as coronavirus increases demands

RELATED: Dierbergs changing store hours, offering reserved shopping times for at-risk groups

Latest local headlines

RELATED: Kennels empty after St. Louis area shelter asks for help

RELATED: OATS Transit suspends service in St. Louis and St. Charles counties

RELATED: 'When people are suffering, you have to suffer with them' | Archbishop Carlson offers advice to Catholics amid coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: List of stores in St. Louis with designated shopping times for customers 60 and older

RELATED: Don't fall for online face mask scams