Gulfstream Aerospace expanding St. Clair County facility, adding 200 jobs

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — Gulfstream Aerospace is expanding in the Metro East, and the move will create 200 new full-time jobs.

The company plans to invest $28 million in its facility at St. Louis Downtown Airport in St. Clair County. The updates will expand and modernize the existing space.

The 200 new jobs are in addition to the 500 that the facility already houses. The available jobs are for skilled labor in avionics, interior installations, structures and testing, as well as positions in procurement, parts management, customer service and engineering.

Gulfstream said it will work with local schools to develop skilled workers for the facility. Gulfstream is partnering with several local educational institutions, including East St. Louis Senior High School, The Center for Academic & Vocational Excellence in Belleville, Illinois, and Cahokia High School.

“As we continue to experience extraordinary demand, we are implementing strategic investments in our people and places,” Gulfstream President Mark Burns said in a press release. “St. Louis has a deep aviation history, and we are proud to build on that history while enhancing support for our customers. We look forward to offering these expanded capabilities to Gulfstream customers from around the world, so they can experience firsthand the region’s talented workforce and artisans.”

Tuesday's announcement comes months after the state announced its own improvements to the airport. Governor J.B. Pritzker in April announced a $5.4 million investment in St. Louis Downtown Airport to improve safety, reliability and efficiency while boosting airport business and global competitiveness.