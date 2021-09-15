Adore You: Young women wait in line hours ahead of Harry Styles' St. Louis concert

The queue danced, grabbed bites at the food trucks and awaited the highly anticipated show at Enterprise Center.

ST. LOUIS — A line formed at Enterprise Center Wednesday morning.

Dozens of young women had blankets, umbrellas and other sun shades as they waited for entry to the highly anticipated concert featuring pop performer Harry Styles.

The "Golden" singer is slated to take the stage with special guest Jenny Lewis. The show begins at 8 p.m.

The "Love On Tour" was first scheduled to come to St. Louis July 21. It was rescheduled for Sept. 15. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test were required for everyone. Face masks must be worn at all times.

Style's former band, One Direction, had a passionate fan base. They turned out chart-topping hits from 2010 to 2015. Styles is expected to perform at least one "One Direction" song Wednesday night.

Fans waited in line and were able to get refreshments from the food trucks parked nearby.

The high temperature Wednesday was 83 degrees.

Styles is set to star in a movie called "Don't Worry Darling," opposite Florence Pugh. The release is set for Sept. 23, 2022.