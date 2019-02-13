PANAMA, Ill. – The wife of the man killed in an attempted carjacking Tuesday night described her husband as the ‘sweetest and kindest’ man.

Gregory Price, a 67-year-old man from Florissant, Missouri was an innocent bystander who happened to be driving in the other direction when Leslie K. Austin tried to carjack him on Route 140 at Shoal Creek.

Austin was trying to get away from police after he kidnapped his girlfriend and her daughter. He didn’t end up getting away with the vehicle.

Price didn't fight back while being carjacked, Illinois State Police said. His wife told 5 On Your Side he was on his way home from a standing euchre game. He played euchre with his buddies every Tuesday night since he retired, she said.

Austin continued trying to get away from police in his own vehicle with four flat tires. The slow-speed chase at this point was down to about 10 mph.

A little after 11 p.m., Austin turned down a dead-end street, got of the car and shot at officers, who fired back.

Police K9s searched for the suspect, and officers found him dead. At this time, it’s not clear if the man died from the shootout with police or if he shot himself, according to Illinois State Police.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine his injuries. Illinois State Police stressed that the investigation is still very active and ongoing.