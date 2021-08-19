How to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association during 5 On Your Side's Show of Strength

KSDK is hosting the MDA fundraiser to help people with neuromuscular diseases living in the St. Louis community. Text GiveMDA to 314-425-5355

ST. LOUIS — Labor Day weekend means it's time for the 5 On Your Side Show of Strength for MDA.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association aims to cure muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases. MDA funds research on diseases that cause muscles to weaken and limit mobility.

Thousands of people in the United States live with one of these diseases. There currently is no cure for neuromuscular diseases.

The funds raised during the show will benefit people in the St. Louis area. MDA helps 2,000 local families every year.

Mike Bush will host the telethon at Grant's Farm on Sept. 5 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on 5 On Your Side.

You can also text GiveMDA to 314-425-5355 to get the link to donate on your phone.

You can watch the show on TV, on KSDK.com and on YouTube.