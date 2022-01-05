Hidden Valley to open for the season this weekend

Hidden Valley will open for the season on Sunday. The resort will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

WILDWOOD, Mo. — After unseasonably warm weather delayed the initial opening, Hidden Valley will open for the season this weekend.

In a Facebook post, the ski resort announced it would open for the season on Sunday, Jan. 9. The resort will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

The reduced hours are due to staffing constraints, General Manager Brandon Swartz said in a video posted to Facebook, but he said they are not permanent.

"I want to ensure you that these hard choices are not permanent changes," Swartz said. "I have every intention of increasing our operating hours and open additional terrain such as West Mountain and the Outlaw Terrain Park as soon as we are capable."

In addition to reduced hours, the food options will be limited to grab-and-go items on opening weekend, but the bar will be open.

Swartz said the tubing season will begin on Friday, Jan. 14.

The resort was set to open for the season on Dec. 19, but unseasonably warm weather kept them from being able to keep snow on the slopes.

To make snow, the workers will feed compressed air and water into the snow-making machines. The machines propel that into the air, and it falls as snow. The goal is to always have a base of at least 12 inches.

Masks or face coverings are required in all indoor settings, including in gondolas, restaurants, lodging properties, restrooms, retail and rental locations, and on buses.