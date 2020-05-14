40 people displaced in Highland apartment fire

Highland Fire Department Chaplain Matt Embry is working with the landlord to help the residents

HIGHLAND, Ill — About 40 people were displaced from their homes after a fire broke out in a two-story apartment complex Wednesday night.

The Highland Fire Department responded to the fire on the 1400 block of 30th Street at 8:53 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the fire engulfing a second-story apartment unit and spreading to neighboring apartments.

They were able to contain the fire to the second floor. All residents escaped without injury, and no firefighters reported any injuries.

Highland Fire Department Chaplain Mett Embry is working with the landlord to help the residents, and the Red Cross has provided them a place to stay, the department said.

"Please keep those families in your thoughts and prayers at this time," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

"We would also like to extend our gratitude to Jimmy John's and Domino's Pizza for food donations along with the Highland Fire Department Auxiliary for providing the hard working crews nourishment," the department wrote.

The Grantfork Fire Department, Highland-Pierron Fire Department, St. Jacob Fire Department, St. Rose Fire Department and Edwardsville Fire Department also assisted with the fire.