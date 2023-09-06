St. Louis homeless community under I-44-/I-55 forced to leave

Workers and law enforcement were seen at the overpass Wednesday.

ST. LOUIS — The homeless community under Interstate 44/Interstate 55 between Soulard and downtown St. Louis has been forced to move from the area.

On Wednesday morning, St. Louis City Police and workers were seen under the highway standing in front of tents and surrounded by trash bags and other personal belongings.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the homeless community was asked to leave August 28 with signs between Gratiot Street and Park Avenue that read “No Trespassing” and “Notice to Vacate."

"While MoDOT is concerned with safety and debris in the area, MoDOT strives to be sensitive to individuals experiencing homelessness," said a spokesperson with MoDOT in an email. "MoDOT relies on city of St. Louis partners such as social service providers, outreach groups and law enforcement to assist with people experiencing homelessness for the safety and well-being of all involved."

Photos shared by a 5 On Your Side viewer showed construction vehicles, police SUVs, and several law enforcement officers and workers.