ST. LOUIS — With over 10 million Americans filing for unemployment, due to an economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic, many will struggle to pay rent this month.

The St. Louis County Housing Department is already feeling the pinch.

Families who receive government assistance or live in public housing cannot pay anymore than 30% of their income on rent and utilities. If that numbers go down, the housing department has to fill the gap.

“You are given a certain amount of money every year,” Susan Rollins, Housing Department Director said. “If you have to use more of it you, like in this particular pandemic you won't be able to help as many families. That's what you will probably see, all housing authorities probably helping less people."

There are more than 1,300 families on their wait list. Rollins said that number should continue to grow as long as people are out of jobs.

STL Rent Strike is a growing movement that is urging tenants to use rent money on other essentials. Organizers urge families to pursue the strategy that best suits their needs but the point of the strike is to put a wall around those who cannot pay. They have no sympathy for landlords.

“We have little to no sympathy for people who make their living off our broken backs, our polluted neighborhoods and our drafty houses. If they lose their profits and have to adjust their retirement plans, we will not be crying for them. Or was that supposed to be a joke?”

Paula Baniak with Whitney Management, which houses close to 1,000 families in the area said that’s the wrong approach. Communication is key. She said most companies and landlords will work with tenants to come to a middle ground that works for everyone.

“We have to pay when our rents are received,” Baniak said. “That pays the mortgage, vendors and contractors so they will continue to come out and do work for us. It also pays the employees payroll.”

In addition to helping struggling families financially, many companies connect those families with resources and social services.

