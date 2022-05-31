Community asked to help honor St. Charles paramedic that died in weightlifting accident

The community is being asked to line the funeral procession route on Thursday.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — There's a call for the community to honor a paramedic who died in a freak weightlifting accident.

Dolores Boschert died last week at Club Fitness in St. Charles. The 23-year-old Lindenwood grad was a paramedic for Christian Hospital.

A visitation will be held Wednesday night from 4 until 8 at Baue Cave Springs. A funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a-m at St. Cletus Catholic Church.

Boschert's final ride will start at the church and head east on 70 to North County where she served. It will head back west via 270 and 370 to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Cemetery.

Boschert was the 6th of seven sisters and an aunt to 10 nieces and nephews.

"My kids just adore her. All the other nieces and nephews adore her, because anytime Aunt Dolo would come babysit they knew they were going to have fun," eldest sister Liz Haberberger said in an interview with 5 On Your Side last week.

Her devotion to family carried into her passion to help others.

"From probably sixth grade she said, 'I want to be a firefighter, I want to be paramedic,' and she never changed. Never complained, just like super disciplined, super competitive, super athletic, she was awesome," Haberberger said.

Her family is now focused on keeping her memory alive by helping others.

"We get to do what she would've wanted to do but now we get to do it for her," Haberberger said.

Christian Hospital EMS dedicated ambulance 4937 to Dolores Boschert.