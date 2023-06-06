I-70 reopened after multi-vehicle crash involving cattle trailer on Rocheport Bridge

The crash was first reported at around 10 a.m. and both directions of I-70 were reopened by 3:40 p.m., according to MoDOT.

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — Both lanes on Interstate 70 have been reopened Tuesday evening after a multi-vehicle crash on the Rocheport bridge that caused an hours-long backup.

The crash was first reported at around 10 a.m. and both directions of I-70 were reopened by 3:40 p.m., according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash involved at least five vehicles, including a loaded cattle trailer. The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to the scene to assist with the crash.

Cargo from the cattle trailer included 57 cows that had to be unloaded and moved to stock trailers before the roadway could reopen, MoDOT said. A tractor-trailer involved also had to be unloaded before it could be towed away.

Wrecker crews on the scene tried to untangle and remove vehicles involved in the crash.

The process took hours and Boone County firefighters responded with a brush truck to help cool down cows that were overheating in a truck involved in the traffic jam. The truck had been stopped for several hours as crews worked to clear the crash.

— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 6, 2023

Boone County fire said one person was removed from a vehicle involved in the crash and taken to the hospital. They did not provide an update on their condition.

There were no other reported injuries.

