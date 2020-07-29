'I cried a lot' | Business owner makes changes after her family is berated by customers

Despite their negative encounters, the business owner says the community's support has been unwavering

DE SOTO, Mo. — A mother and business owner is forced to make some changes to her family's business after she says her children were berated by customers during the pandemic.

"I have never seen anything like this, and I never thought I would see this day coming, but we will be back and be stronger than ever," said Andrea Doley Patterson in a video post in March.

Now in July, Patterson says her business is facing new challenges, this time from customers.



"He had cursed me out before the doors even open and I cried a lot," said Patterson.



Andrea owns Mueller Electric Furniture and Appliances in De Soto, a family run store for more than 90 years, she says COVID-19 has changed so much.



"An older gentlemen threw his whole stack of papers in my face when I told him that he needed an appointment, I was up there at the time when my kids were taking a bathroom break and he threw all of his papers in my face and I worried that they were going to get hurt worse," said Patterson.



Her store houses a DMV branch in the back and to help with the flow of customers, she hired her two children - Ethan and Emily to help.

The two often post pictures on Facebook asking people to "be kind".

But Ethan and Emily - only 15 and 18 years old -- say many of the customers were just the opposite.



"I was called an effing punk and they got mad at me for wearing a mask, the told me i was losing my rights and that I was being a sheep because I was trying to protect myself," Ethan said.



They often yelled at them, sending them on the verge of tears.



"That breaking point for me that got us there, I didn't even expect to react like that but it was just happening for two months now, it was built up," Emily said.



Despite their negative encounters, Andrea says the community's support has been unwavering.



"I'll tell you for every 10 or 20 bad ones, there are thousands of great customers so we love our town and majority of people are wonderful," said Patterson.