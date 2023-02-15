Man charged with murder of pregnant ex-girlfriend deemed fit to stand trial

This comes six months after a judge deemed the defendant unfit to stand trial.

ALTON, Ill. — An Illinois man is now fit to stand trial for murder charges stemming from accusations that he beheaded his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Deundrea Holloway is accused of decapitating 22-year-old Liese A. Dodd in Alton, Illinois in the summer of 2022. He was charged with first-degree murder, intentional homicide of an unborn child and multiple other crimes.

This update comes six months after Holloway was deemed unfit to stand trial.

Since then, Holloway was in the care of the Department of Human Services (DHS) for treatment.

Brian Brueggeman, communications director with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, told 5 On Your Side Judge Neil Schroeder received a new report from DHS.

On Friday, the prosecution and defense stipulated to the DHS report and Judge Schroeder was able to determine the defendant's new status.

Brueggeman said there is a tentative trial date of March 6, but that date most likely will change since there is a lot of work that needs to happen before the trial.

Holloway, a Litchfield resident, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, dismembering a human body, concealing a homicidal death and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The two counts of murder will be combined into one count as the investigation continues, as will the two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child.

On June 9, 2022, the Alton Police Chief at the time, Marcos Pulido said Dodd's mother went to check on her pregnant daughter and found her dead inside her Alton home on Bolivar Street.

Pulido said Dodd and Holloway had an on-again-off-again relationship.

Dodd was pregnant and had a due date in late July.

Resources and support

The Dodd family has a GoFundMe page.

For more information, click here.

The latest update showed the family was able to meet funeral expenses.

For the rest of the funds, they donated $5,000 to the Oasis Women's Center-Alton, an organization that assists domestic violence victims and $2,000 to Riverbend Humane Society.

The post said any donation received from now until the end of the trial will be donated to local domestic violence shelters/organizations in memory of Liese and the baby.

If you or anyone you know needs resources or support, you can contact:

ALIVE's Crisis line is 314-993-2777

St. Martha's number is 314-533-1313

Safe Connections Crisis Helpline at 314-531-2003

Kathy Weinman Shelter at 314-615-4430

The Women's Safe House at 314-772-4535

Oasis Women's Center at 618-465-1978

St. Martha's Hall also has a drop-in center for victims or anyone needing support.

4733 Mattis Road, St. Louis MO 63128 – North side of Assumption Catholic Church campus

Hours

Monday-Friday, 10 AM-4 PM

Details

No appointment is necessary and all services are free of charge and include:

Crisis intervention and support services

Remote access to apply for orders of protection

Safety planning

Referrals to community agencies (housing assistance, shelter, legal, etc.)

Information and support for family & friends

