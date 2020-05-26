$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Illinois gas station

The ticket was purchased at a Shell in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, Ill. — A Mega Millions player won a $1 million prize after buying a lottery ticket from an Aurora gas station.

The ticket was purchased at the Shell on 2112 Ogden Avenue on May 19 and matched five numbers to win.

Shell will receive a bonus of $10,000 for selling the winning ticket, the Illinois Lottery said.

“This is a rough time for everyone, I would like to share the bonus with my staff,” said store owner K. Belani in a press release, Belani has been in business with the lottery since 1999, and this is the store's first million-dollar win.

More than 30,100 other prizes were won in the May 19 drawing, including a $20,000 winner in Brussels and three $10,000 winners across Illinois.

The next Mega Millions prize draw is 10 p.m. CT on May 22, with a $298 million jackpot up for grabs.