11-year-old shot, critically injured in accidental shooting at Belleville home

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — An 11-year-old boy was critically injured inside a Belleville home Wednesday afternoon from what police believe was an accidental gunshot wound.

Belleville police were called to a home in the 9000 block of Lebanon Road at about 1 p.m.

According to a press release, officers found the victim inside the home suffering from a gunshot. The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital Belleville with critical injuries and then flown to a St. Louis hospital immediately.

Preliminary information gathered at the scene resulted in a 19-year-old man being taken into custody for further investigation. The suspect and the victim have a family relationship.

At this stage of the investigation, detectives believe the shooting was accidental, according to the release.

Belleville police are not seeking any other suspects in this case.

This investigation is ongoing and in its early stages.