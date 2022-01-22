Fire displaces several residents of Cahokia Heights apartment building

A fire destroyed an apartment building Saturday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. As many as 30 firefighters responded to the scene.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. at the Cottonwood Park Apartments in the 4000 block of Mississippi Ave.

"I just heard the fire alarm going off, and next thing I know someone was knocking on my door telling me there was a fire in the building," said Hannah White, who lives in the building.

Cahokia Volunteer Fire Department Chief Stephen Robbins said there are eight units in the building, five of which are occupied. He added everyone got out safely and there were no injuries.

As many as 30 firefighters from several different departments responded.

White, who lived in an apartment on the first floor, said she's unsure of what she'll do next.

"I don’t think I can stay in my apartment. They told me I can’t. It’s too badly damaged," she said.

Robbins said the fire was likely caused by cooking in an apartment kitchen. He did not believe it was caused by a space heater.

"There were smoke detectors," he said. “We did hear them going off throughout the building."

Robbins said the fire spread along the roof line in the attic.

"There's fire damage to the top apartments, and water and other damage to the bottom apartments," he said.