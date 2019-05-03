BETHALTO, Ill. — A firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital after battling a house fire in Bethalto, Illinois.

The fire was at a home on Culp Lane Tuesday evening. The Madison County Sheriff's Department said there appeared to be a collapse at the home. The sheriff's department said one firefighter was injured.

Video showed a person being taken from the scene in an ambulance. There was also a medical helicopter on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates when they become available.