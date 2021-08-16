Governor JB Pritzker signs legislation expanding health equity

The Illinois governor signed more bills in Springfield on Monday

ILLINOIS, USA — Older adults now have better access to health care in Illinois.

Governor JB Pritzker signed a package of bills aimed at improving health care for seniors at the State Fairgrounds in Springfield on Monday.

The legislation protects a vulnerable group of senior citizens, such as those suffering from Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

Part of the package requires health care professionals to get training to spot the signs of Alzheimer's Disease. Illinois is the first state to require this.

In a series of tweets, Pritzker says he's excited to further protect older Illinoisans.

Another bill signed by Pritzker, House Bill 848, extends sales of a lottery scratch-off ticket benefiting Alzheimer's Care to 2025.

The other bills expand senior car insurance benefits (House Bill 2570) and require long-term care facilities to allow patients to communicate virtually with their families every day during a public health emergency (House Bill 3147).

The Illinois governor also signed legislation that increases affordability and transparency for prescription drugs.

“Lowering healthcare costs for Illinois families remains one of my top priorities, and I’m proud we’re advancing this mission by putting patients first,” said Governor Pritzker. “The legislation I’m signing today not only lowers costs but increases access to life-saving prescription drugs — because healthcare should be a right for all, not a privilege for a few. This is yet another step to ensure every Illinoisan can live a healthy life.”

I'm excited to sign four pieces of legislation that will make Illinois an even safer state for seniors.



One of those made Illinois the first state in the nation to require regular Alzheimer’s diagnosis training — taking the necessary steps to help eradicate the disease. #EndAlz pic.twitter.com/Xx0hGPWvQd — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 16, 2021

Lowering health care costs for Illinois families remains one of my top priorities, and I’m proud we’re advancing this mission by putting patients first.



The bills I signed today not only lowers costs but increases access to life-saving prescription drugs. https://t.co/7A3G8eXZPs — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 16, 2021