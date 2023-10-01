These are the guns and attachments affected by the assault weapon ban in Illinois

The law will allow gun owners to keep the guns they have now, but will require them to register them with the state.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed an assault weapons ban into law Tuesday night, hours after the Illinois House passed it in Springfield.

The legislation bans the manufacture or possession of dozens of brands and types of rapid-fire rifles and pistols, .50-caliber guns and some attachments. The law will allow gun owners to keep the guns they have now, but will require them to register them with the state.

Illinois gun manufacturers can continue to make assault weapons and sell them to suppliers in other states, but may not sell them to buyers in Illinois under the new proposal.

The bill will still allow people to keep the banned weapons on their private property.

If police stop a car driven by a semiautomatic gun owner, they can instantly check to ensure its legally owned. Also, it allows law enforcement to trace a gun that, for example, is stolen and used in a crime.

An "assault weapon" is defined in the new proposal means any of the following:

A semiautomatic rifle that has the capacity to accept a detachable magazine or that may be readily modified to accept a detachable magazine, if the firearm has one or more of the following: a pistol grip or thumbhole stock; any feature capable of functioning as a protruding grip that can be held by the non-trigger hand; a folding, telescoping, thumbhole, or detachable stock, or a stock that is otherwise foldable or adjustable in a manner that operates to reduce the length, size, or any other dimension, or otherwise enhances the concealability of, the weapon; a flash suppressor; a grenade launcher; a shroud attached to the barrel or that partially or completely encircles the barrel, allowing the bearer to hold the firearm with the non-trigger hand without being burned, but excluding a slide that encloses the barrel.

A semiautomatic rifle that has a fixed magazine with the capacity to accept more than 10 rounds, except for an attached tubular device designed to accept, and capable of operating only with, .22 caliber rimfire ammunition.

A semiautomatic pistol that has the capacity to accept a detachable magazine or that may be readily modified to accept a detachable magazine, if the firearm has one or more of the following: a threaded barrel; a second pistol grip or another feature capable of functioning as a protruding grip that can be held by the non-trigger hand; a shroud attached to the barrel or that partially or completely encircles the barrel, allowing the bearer to hold the firearm with the non-trigger hand without being burned, but excluding a slide that encloses the barrel; a flash suppressor; the capacity to accept a detachable magazine at some location outside of the pistol grip; or a buffer tube, arm brace, or other part that protrudes horizontally behind the pistol grip and is designed or redesigned to allow or facilitate a firearm to be fired from the shoulder.

A semiautomatic pistol that has a fixed magazine with the capacity to accept more than 15 rounds.

Any shotgun with a revolving cylinder.

A semiautomatic shotgun that has one or more of the following: a pistol grip or thumbhole stock; any feature capable of functioning as a protruding grip that can be held by the non-trigger hand; a folding or thumbhole stock; a grenade launcher; a fixed magazine with the capacity of more than 5 rounds; or the capacity to accept a detachable magazine.

Any semiautomatic firearm that has the capacity to accept a belt ammunition feeding device.

Any firearm that has been modified to be operable as an assault weapon as defined in this Section.

Any part or combination of parts designed or intended to convert a firearm into an assault weapon, including any combination of parts from which an assault weapon may be readily assembled if those parts are in the possession or under the control of the same person.

All of the following rifles, copies, duplicates, variants, or altered facsimiles with the capability of any such weapon: All AK types, including the following: AK, AK47, AK47S, AK–74, AKM, AKS, ARM, MAK90, MISR, NHM90, NHM91, SA85, SA93, Vector Arms AK–47, VEPR, WASR–10, and WUM. IZHMASH Saiga AK. MAADI AK47 and ARM. Norinco 56S, 56S2, 84S, and 86S. Poly Technologies AK47 and AKS. SKS with a detachable magazine. all AR types, including the following: AR–10. AR–15. Alexander Arms Overmatch Plus 16. Armalite M15 22LR Carbine. Armalite M15–T. Barrett REC7. Beretta AR–70. Black Rain Ordnance Recon Scout. Bushmaster ACR. Bushmaster Carbon 15. Bushmaster MOE series. Bushmaster XM15. Chiappa Firearms MFour rifles. Colt Match Target rifles. CORE Rifle Systems CORE15 rifles. Daniel Defense M4A1 rifles. Devil Dog Arms 15 Series rifles. Diamondback DB15 rifles. DoubleStar AR rifles. DPMS Tactical rifles. DSA Inc. ZM–4 Carbine. Heckler & Koch MR556. High Standard HSA–15 rifles. Jesse James Nomad AR–15 rifle. Knight's Armament SR–15. Lancer L15 rifles. MGI Hydra Series rifles. Mossberg MMR Tactical rifles. Noreen Firearms BN 36 rifle. Olympic Arms. POF USA P415. Precision Firearms AR rifles. Remington R–15 rifles. Rhino Arms AR rifles. Rock River Arms LAR–15 or Rock River Arms LAR–47. Sig Sauer SIG516 rifles and MCX rifles. Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifles. Stag Arms AR rifles. Sturm, Ruger & Co. SR556 and AR–556 rifles. Uselton Arms Air-Lite M–4 rifles. Windham Weaponry AR rifles. WMD Guns Big Beast. Yankee Hill Machine Company, Inc. YHM–15 rifles. Barrett M107A1. Barrett M82A1. Beretta CX4 Storm. Calico Liberty Series. CETME Sporter. Daewoo K–1, K–2, Max 1, Max 2, AR 100, and AR 110C. Fabrique Nationale/FN Herstal FAL, LAR, 22 FNC, 308 Match, L1A1 Sporter, PS90, SCAR, and FS2000. Feather Industries AT–9. Galil Model AR and Model ARM. Hi-Point Carbine. HK–91, HK–93, HK–94, HK–PSG–1, and HK USC. IWI TAVOR, Galil ACE rifle. Kel-Tec Sub-2000, SU–16, and RFB. SIG AMT, SIG PE–57, Sig Sauer SG 550, Sig Sauer SG 551, and SIG MCX. Springfield Armory SAR–48. Steyr AUG. Sturm, Ruger & Co. Mini-14 Tactical Rifle M–14/20CF. All Thompson rifles, including the following: Thompson M1SB. Thompson T1100D. Thompson T150D. Thompson T1B. Thompson T1B100D. Thompson T1B50D. Thompson T1BSB. Thompson T1–C. Thompson T1D. Thompson T1SB. Thompson T5. Thompson T5100D. Thompson TM1. Thompson TM1C. UMAREX UZI rifle. UZI Mini Carbine, UZI Model A Carbine, and UZI Model B Carbine. Valmet M62S, M71S, and M78. Vector Arms UZI Type. Weaver Arms Nighthawk. Wilkinson Arms Linda Carbine.

All of the following pistols, copies, duplicates, variants, or altered facsimiles with the capability of any such weapon thereof: All AK types, including the following: Centurion 39 AK pistol. CZ Scorpion pistol. Draco AK–47 pistol. HCR AK–47 pistol. IO Inc. Hellpup AK–47 pistol. Krinkov pistol. Mini Draco AK–47 pistol. PAP M92 pistol. Yugo Krebs Krink pistol. All AR types, including the following: American Spirit AR–15 pistol. Bushmaster Carbon 15 pistol. Chiappa Firearms M4 Pistol GEN II. CORE Rifle Systems CORE15 Roscoe pistol. Daniel Defense MK18 pistol. DoubleStar Corporation AR pistol. DPMS AR–15 pistol. Jesse James Nomad AR–15 pistol. Olympic Arms AR–15 pistol. Osprey Armament MK–18 pistol. POF USA AR pistols. Rock River Arms LAR 15 pistol. Uselton Arms Air-Lite M–4 pistol. Calico pistols. DSA SA58 PKP FAL pistol. Encom MP–9 and MP–45. Heckler & Koch model SP–89 pistol. Intratec AB–10, TEC–22 Scorpion, TEC–9, and TEC–DC9. IWI Galil Ace pistol, UZI PRO pistol. Kel-Tec PLR 16 pistol. All MAC types, including the following: MAC–10. MAC–11. Masterpiece Arms MPA A930 Mini Pistol, MPA460 Pistol, MPA Tactical Pistol, and MPA Mini Tactical Pistol. Military Armament Corp. Ingram M–11. Velocity Arms VMAC. Sig Sauer P556 pistol. Sites Spectre. All Thompson types, including the following: Thompson TA510D. Thompson TA5. All UZI types, including Micro-UZI. All of the following shotguns, copies, duplicates, variants, or altered facsimiles with the capability of any such weapon thereof: DERYA Anakon MC–1980, Anakon SD12. Doruk Lethal shotguns. Franchi LAW–12 and SPAS 12. All IZHMASH Saiga 12 types, including the following: IZHMASH Saiga 12. IZHMASH Saiga 12S. IZHMASH Saiga 12S EXP–01. IZHMASH Saiga 12K. IZHMASH Saiga 12K–030. IZHMASH Saiga 12K–040 Taktika. Streetsweeper. Striker 12.



"Assault weapon attachment" means any device capable of being attached to a firearm that is specifically designed for making or converting a firearm into any of the firearms listed above.

The following are not considered "assault weapons":

Any firearm that is an unserviceable firearm or has been made permanently inoperable.

An antique firearm or a replica of an antique firearm.

A firearm that is manually operated by bolt, pump, lever or slide action, unless the firearm is a shotgun with a revolving cylinder.

Any air rifle as defined in Section 24.8-0.1 of this Code.

Any handgun, as defined under the Firearm Concealed Carry Act, unless otherwise listed in this Section.

The descriptions can be found starting on page 84 of the proposed bill.