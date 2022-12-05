Illinois Supreme Court names Holder White first Black woman justice

Justice Lisa Holder White, who currently sits on the 4th District Illinois Appellate Court, will fill the seat in July.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed its first Black woman justice to replace the retiring Justice Rita Garman.

In a statement, 54-year-old Holder White called the appointment the “honor of a lifetime” and thanked Garman and the rest of the court for their confidence.

Holder White has served in the judiciary for more than two decades. She became the Illinois Appellate Court’s first Black woman justice in 2013.

Garman, the state’s longest-serving jurist, announced Monday that she will retire July 7.