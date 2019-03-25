CAHOKIA, Ill. — Some potholes on Interstate 255 in Cahokia are so bad, drivers are getting flat tires Monday morning.

Illinois Department of Transportation crews are on the scene to make a fix. They’ve closed the far right lane of northbound I-255 just south of Illinois 157.

The road has crumbled away so much, the metal grid is visible in one of the largest potholes, and you can look down into the hole.

IDOT called it a ‘full-depth failure of the roadway.’ The agency said it’s not known how long they’ll need to keep the lane closed to fix the problem.

"I-255 is in bad shape to begin with," said one driver whose tire immediately blew out when he hit the pothole. "I see them out here patching stuff, but it's not fixing it."

He was one of several drivers pulled off onto the shoulder with their flashers on—all of them had at least one flat tire.

Drivers can expect delays in the area while crews work to fix the craters. Drivers are being asked to use other routes.

