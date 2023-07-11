Charges filed against 2 men accused of turkey-poaching in Cahokia Canal area

Baxter and Goldsmith allegedly had a number of turkeys worth more than $3,000.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Charges were filed Friday against two Mississippi men who are accused of poaching wild turkeys for monetary gain in Illinois.

According to a press release from the Madison County State's Attorney's Office, Tom Haine filed charges -- including felonies -- against Hunter D. Baxter, 28, and Dustin D. Goldsmith, 38, for the unlawful harvest of turkeys in the Cahokia Canal area last year.

Baxter and Goldsmith are both charged with one count of unlawful possession of wild game, which is a Class 4 felony. Baxter and Goldsmith allegedly had a number of turkeys worth more than $3,000, for profit or commercial purposes.

In addition, Baxter faces one count of unlawful use of weapons because he allegedly had an illegal suppressor for a firearm at the time of his arrest, which is a Class 3 felony. He also faces 16 conservation citations -- including eight counts each of unlawful taking of turkey with the aid of thermal imaging and unlawful use of a rifle to take a turkey.

Goldsmith faces an additional 18 conservation citations -- including nine counts each of unlawful taking of turkey during closed hours and unlawful possession of turkey taken illegally.

Bail is set at $50,000 for Baxter and $40,000 for Goldsmith.

State's Attorney Haine provided comment on the alleged turkey-poaching case and said,

“There is no sportsmanship in the type of conduct that is alleged here. We take it seriously when there are egregious violations of the Illinois Wildlife Code, and poachers should know that we are prepared to file felony charges when appropriate. When people violate game laws, it’s cheating. It’s unfair to all of the ethical hunters who practice good sportsmanship and are good stewards of our natural resources, and whose fees support conservation efforts. The State’s Attorney’s Office will always strive not only to keep our neighborhoods safe, but also to safeguard the resources of our region and our state.”