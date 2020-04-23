Watch live: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to extend stay-at-home order through May

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has extended the state's stay-at-home order through May.
The state is projected to see a peak or plateau of deaths per day between late April and early May, according to a news release from Pritzker's office.
There have been 39,934 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 1,688 people have died, as of April 23. A total of 173,316 tests have been performed, according to data on the state's website.
The new executive order will include the following modifications effective May 1, according to the release:
- Outdoor Recreation: State parks will begin a phased re-opening under guidance from the Department of Natural Resources. Fishing and boating in groups of no more than two people will be permitted. A list of parks that will be open on May 1 and additional guidelines can be found on the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website HERE . Golf will be permitted under strict safety guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and when ensuring that social distancing is followed.
- New Essential Businesses: Greenhouses, garden centers and nurseries may re-open as essential businesses. These stores must follow social distancing requirements and must require that employees and customers wear a face covering. Animal grooming services may also re-open.
- Non-essential Retail: Retail stores not designated as non-essential businesses and operations may re-open to fulfill telephone and online orders through pick-up outside the store and delivery.
- Face Coverings: Beginning on May 1, individuals will be required to wear a face-covering or a mask when in a public place where they can’t maintain a six-foot social distance. Face-coverings will be required in public indoor spaces, such as stores. This new requirement applies to all individuals over the age of two who are able to medically tolerate a face-covering or a mask.
- Essential Businesses and Manufacturing: Essential businesses and manufacturers will be required to provide face-coverings to all employees who are not able to maintain six-feet of social distancing, as well as follow new requirements that maximize social distancing and prioritize the well-being of employees and customers. This will include occupancy limits for essential businesses and precautions such as staggering shifts and operating only essential lines for manufacturers.
- Schools: Educational institutions may allow and establish procedures for pick-up of necessary supplies or student belongings. Dormitory move-outs must follow public health guidelines, including social distancing.
The state had been under a stay-at-home order through the end of April. However, during his briefing earlier this week, Pritzker said the state is expected to reach its peak in mid-May, which could extend the order. He said a new order would likely extend at least 14 days past the peak.
Pritzker holds daily briefings at 2:30 p.m.