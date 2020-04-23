Watch live: Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to extend stay-at-home order through May

The new order also requires face coverings in public

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has extended the state's stay-at-home order through May.

The state is projected to see a peak or plateau of deaths per day between late April and early May, according to a news release from Pritzker's office.

There have been 39,934 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 1,688 people have died, as of April 23. A total of 173,316 tests have been performed, according to data on the state's website.

The new executive order will include the following modifications effective May 1, according to the release:

Outdoor Recreation: State parks will begin a phased re-opening under guidance from the Department of Natural Resources. Fishing and boating in groups of no more than two people will be permitted. A list of parks that will be open on May 1 and additional guidelines can be found on the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website HERE . Golf will be permitted under strict safety guidelines provided by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and when ensuring that social distancing is followed.

Greenhouses, garden centers and nurseries may re-open as essential businesses. These stores must follow social distancing requirements and must require that employees and customers wear a face covering. Animal grooming services may also re-open. Non-essential Retail: Retail stores not designated as non-essential businesses and operations may re-open to fulfill telephone and online orders through pick-up outside the store and delivery.

The state had been under a stay-at-home order through the end of April. However, during his briefing earlier this week, Pritzker said the state is expected to reach its peak in mid-May, which could extend the order. He said a new order would likely extend at least 14 days past the peak.

Pritzker holds daily briefings at 2:30 p.m.

