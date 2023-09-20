International Institute announces program to attract Latino immigrants to St. Louis

The goal is to make St. Louis the focal point for newly arrived Latino immigrants to permanently move to the region.

ST. LOUIS — During Hispanic Heritage Month, a new regional initiative was announced this week by the International Institute and Arch Grants.

During Tuesday's news conference, leaders announced the Latino Outreach Program. The goal is to make St. Louis the focal point for newly arrived Latino immigrants to permanently move to the region.

Attorney Jerry Schlichter is the founder of Arch Grants.

Schlichter developed a comprehensive strategy. It includes:

A director who will promote St. Louis in cities throughout the country to newly arrived Latino immigrants.

A manager to mobilize local sponsors.

A communication program through social media promoting St. Louis.

Three months of free housing and the International Institute providing a financial guarantee.

A partnership with trade unions to provide pre-apprenticeship training in trades and manufacturing jobs.

Job placement services.

Six months of free phone and internet services.

Computer lessons.

Language instruction.

Assistance with immigration lawyers and work authorizations.

The Latino Outreach Program also has a job training component which will partner with building, construction, and manufacturing trade unions, including the Missouri AFL-CIO and Missouri Works Initiative.

“Our community’s success in attracting Afghan immigrants over the past 20 months has given us a template for welcoming others from across the globe,” Schlichter said. "Our region has not only not grown, but we’ve declined in population, resulting in fewer opportunities and a lack of vibrancy. The immigrants St. Louis has welcomed have brought a work ethic along with their unique culture that has strengthened neighborhoods and made our community stronger. Our focus now on Latino countries is sending another message to the immigrants already in America that we want them to build their lives in St. Louis.”

President and CEO of the International Institute, Arrey Obenson, said there's already an uptick of new arrivals.

He points to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service allowing nationals from Latin American countries including Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua to be temporarily admitted to the United States.

“Latinos are arriving every month in the United States,” Obenson said. "In this case, the immigrants we seek to attract are already in the U.S., making the process of getting them here a bit more streamlined."