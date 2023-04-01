International Institute starts new Afghan Chamber of Commerce for refugees

In a little more than a month, the International Institute will be opening the Afghan Community Center which will house the brand new Afghan Chamber of Commerce.

ST. LOUIS — As the Afghan refugee community in St. Louis continues to grow the International Institute is expanding its services to help them be successful here by starting an Afghan Chamber of Commerce.

The new Afghan Chamber of Commerce will help established and new businesses thrive in St. Louis.

Both business owners 5 On Your Side spoke with say they have been here for years and are now well established but it was extremely difficult and wish they had something like this starting out.

“It's hard and believe me, I had $2,000 in my pocket to buy my first franchise,” Subway owner Gul Totakhil said.

Totakhil said he now owns four Subway stores, including one in the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL) Student Center.

Another refugee, Ahmed Buruman, said he helped build up a car dealership, Premier Motors.

“I started this business with seven cars and from seven cars I worked for a whole year not getting paid from this business. I went to Uber at night to pay my bills so I could keep this business going,” Buruman said.

Both want to continue to help Afghan refugees just like themselves be successful.

“I've been helping my community ever since I've been here. Anything through businesses, helping with a license, a permanent job and anything that I could do. You know, life is a lot easier right now with a social media to reach and connect people,” Totakhil said.

They will be part of the new Afghan Chamber of Commerce through the International Institute.

“The chamber is going to set people up for success as far as finances are concerned...as far as entrepreneurship...as far as helping them with starting a business...establishing themselves and scholarships...grants and so many other opportunities like business training and business financial literacy,” Moji Sidiqi with the International Institute said.

Buruman said he wants other Afghan refugees to know there are opportunities here in St. Louis.

“I think if more refugees come to the city...the city thrives, and it brings jobs...more jobs...and like right now I created this business. There are employees that are getting paid under this company because we built it. They’re paying taxes and investing in our city, helping it grow,” Buruman said.

Totakhil said as a community they lift each other up.

“The newer arrivals are basically being embraced and put in places of success, and I love to see that,” Sidiqi said.

In a little more than a month, the International Institute will be opening the Afghan Community Center which will house the brand-new Afghan Chamber of Commerce office and other services for refugees.