ST. LOUIS — A 10-year-old Fredricktown, Missouri, boy is showing everyone that the holidays are more about giving than receiving.

Five years ago, Isaiah had his first heart surgery to have a pacemaker placed at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Washington University Heart Center. He was scared, and a nurse brought in a goodie bag with coloring books and crayons to make him feel better.

"Isaiah immediately began smiling and colored pictures for all the hospital staff," said St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Since that year, Isaiah has done the same for other kids at the hospital during the holidays, marking the beginning of “Isaiah’s Colorful Heart.”

On Thursday, Isaiah delivered, 3,500 coloring books, 1,928 boxes of crayons, 217 boxes of markers and 199 boxes of colored pencils to the hospital.

In the past five years, he has donated more than 11,000 coloring books in total.

