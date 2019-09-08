ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. confirmed late Thursday that it will relocate its global corporate headquarters from Overland to downtown St. Louis, with plans to start the move in spring 2020.

The retailer will be moving its operations, and some 200 employees, from its current base at 1954 Innerbelt Business Center Drive to the Grand Central Building at 415 S. 18th St. near Union Station. The company had said in May that it was considering the move.

Build-A-Bear officials declined to share details of the lease with Grand Central Building's owner, Woodcrest Capital. The company also did not say how much space it will occupy in the 68,000-square-foot building.

But in addition to moving its operations, the retailer said it plans to open a retail store, operate a Build-A-Bear Radio studio and "add other experiential elements in the future" at the new headquarters. The move will allow the company to update its facilities to support and expedite "its planned future state," officials said.

