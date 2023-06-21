Janae Edmonson, teen volleyball player who lost legs in crash, sues city of St. Louis

Edmondson was 17 years old when she was critically injured in a crash caused by a suspect who was supposed to be on house arrest in downtown St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS — Janae Edmondson, the teenager who lost her legs in February after being struck by a car in downtown St. Louis, has filed a lawsuit against the city, the man who police said was driving the car that hit her.

Edmondson was 17 years old when she was critically injured in a crash involving a man who was supposed to be on house arrest. The incident spotlighted mounting criticism of the office of former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, ending with Gardner's resignation in May.

Kevin Carnie Jr. of the Simon law firm and Robert Blitz of the Blitz, Bardgett & Deutsch law firm filed the lawsuit on Edmondson's behalf Tuesday in St. Louis Circuit Court.

"Janae Edmondson, a multi-sport high school athlete visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament, had her bright future brutally ripped away when she was crushed between two vehicles following a car crash, leading to amputation of both her legs," Carnie and Blitz wrote. "The crash, involving a robbery suspect who had violated the terms of his bond dozens of times over several months, was completely preventable."

Defendants include the City of St. Louis; Daniel Riley, the man suspected of crashing into Edmondson; EAN Holdings, LLC, which does business as Enterprise Rent-A-Car; Kimberly Riley, who the lawsuit alleges let Riley drive the car while knowing he was on house arrest; and Elizabeth Smith, who the lawsuit alleges was driving with a suspended license when Riley struck her car before crashing into Edmundson.

Janae Edmondson and her family were walking back to their hotel in downtown St. Louis on Feb. 28 when police said 21-year-old Daniel Riley sped down St. Charles Street, failed to brake, hit several cars and pinned Edmondson. Edmundson lost both of her legs in the crash.

Riley was charged in an armed robbery case in 2020.

He was put on house arrest with GPS monitoring and violated it dozens of times. In April 2022, Judge Bryan Hettenbach issued an order stating Riley could remain out on that bond after Riley appeared in court, and set a trial date for three months later.

The case never went to trial because the “state was not ready,” according to court documents.

Then Assistant Circuit Attorney Natalia Ogurkiewicz refiled the charges, which started the clock on another trial date over again.

Riley was allowed to remain on house arrest with GPS monitoring and continued to pile up violations for dead batteries on his ankle bracelet and repeated violations of the perimeter he was to stay within.

Gardner said her prosecutors asked a judge to revoke Riley’s bond in oral motions, but there is no record of any requests to revoke his bond.

Transcripts show Gardner’s prosecutors did not object when a judge asked them if they were opposed to Riley remaining on house arrest despite the multiple violations.

By the time Edmondson was struck in February, court records show Riley had violated the terms of his bond close to 90 times since he was originally charged with the robbery – about 50 of which occurred after the missed trial date in July 2022.