Jay Randolph Jr. dies after cancer battle

ST. LOUIS — Jay Randolph Jr., a popular golf commentator and sportscaster in St. Louis, died Friday after a battle with liver cancer.

Randolph Jr. was formerly a commentator for the PGA Tour Network and hosted a show on 590 The Fan. More recently, he made frequent appearances on "The Morning After" radio show on 105.7 HD-2.

Randolph Jr. was the son of Jay Randolph, the sports director of 5 On Your Side from 1967 to 1988, and the grandson of U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph. "Jay Junior" is survived by his father.

5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano said, "he was a gift to the game of golf to our town."

Randolph Jr. announced the diagnosis on "The Morning After" on Nov. 9. He said he was given three to four months to live.

"It's a shock for someone who is 53," Randolph Jr. said on that program. "I can't imagine the shock it would be to somebody that's 53 and hasn't had the unique, distinct opportunities that this 53-year-old has had to enjoy life."

A GoFundMe fundraiser for his treatment raised over $50,000. In an update posted Friday, organizer Dave Greene wrote: