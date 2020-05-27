Joe Buck donates baseball bats to St. Louis Children's Hospital to help families practice social distancing

Eight baseball bats have been placed across waiting room chairs at the Joe Buck Imaging Center

ST. LOUIS — Broadcaster Joe Buck has a creative way to help promote social distancing as appointments and services ramp up at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Buck donated eight baseball bats to the hospital, which have been secured across the seats of waiting room chairs at the Joe Buck Imaging Center to encourage proper social distancing. The baseball bats fit right in at the center, which is decorated with a baseball theme.

The center also has an aquarium, X-Box games for patients, and baseball memorabilia.

"Over the past several weeks, the community did their part by staying home and also rallied around hospital and frontline staff throughout the pandemic," BJC HealthCare said in a press release.

"It’s our turn to share our sincere appreciation and continue to keep patients and families safe as elective procedures and regular appointments are rescheduled. This is one of the ways BJC is continuing to put the community’s health and safety first."

The Joe Buck Imaging Center has the largest pediatric radiologist team in the region and performs more than 100,000 radiology exams a year, according to BJC HealthCare.